J&K tally crosses 50,000, as 1,578 more test COVID positive

SRINAGAR: As many as 1,578 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, with the total cases crossing the 50,000-mark in the Union Territory.

The Information and Public Relations Department said that 808 new cases were reported from Jammu division and 770 from Kashmir division as the total coronavirus cases climbed to 50,712.

Of these, 34,689 patients have recovered so far.

Nine more patients succumbed on Friday — 6 in Jammu and 3 in Kashmir division — taking the UT’s death toll to 854.

There are 15,169 active cases in J&K, of which 7,964 are in Jammu division and 7,205 in Kashmir division.