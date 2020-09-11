Saffron party throws election dare at MDA partners

SHILLONG: The State BJP has dared its MDA allies to conduct the GHADC election on time if they were confident that there was no corruption in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

BJP Tura Spokesperson, Bernard N Marak on Thursday claimed that people of Garo Hills were in favour of elections as they were fed up with rampant corruption in the Council.

Alleging that some MDA partners were taking advantage of the alliance and siphoning off funds from the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), Marak claimed that a bureaucrat has been appointed as Secretary of the GHADC (unlike KHADC and JHADC) for six months to streamline the irregularities.

“Matters have taken such a turn that the Secretary to the Executive Committee was working without the consent of the EC. Few days ago, there was an attempt to introduce GST in the online application in GHADC which was being developed by the MBoSE IT cell but was put on hold after the BJP complained about it,” he claimed.

The BJP leader further alleged that a committee was being secretively formed to supervise the incomplete projects funded by the Council and members of the committee included engineers of the state.

He also said that even the tax collected from non-tribals for trading purposes had been hiked three times in some cases without the knowledge of the public.

“How can Timothy D Shira say there is no corruption when his own MDC was caught taking money in his wife’s name from GHADC for non-existent projects? Maybe Timothy and Saleng Sangma (NCP) have forgotten the definition of “corruption” but people definitely remember,” Marak added.