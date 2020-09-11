Conrad pushes Centre for speedy release of funds

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, now camping here, continued for the second day with his relentless pursuit for seeking central assistance for some of the key projects that would make a big impact in the state. In this process, on Thursday he called on the DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh for fast-tracking release of funds for these projects.

In his quest for urgent release of funds, Sangma today sought Rs 50 crore for the iconic Shillong International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture (SICPAC) at Mawdiangdiang, near the New Shillong township.

The multi-dimensional project, which is perhaps the largest performing arts centre in the northeast, is currently at an advanced stage of completion.

When completed, it would be a state of the art centre equipped to host international level programmes on music, conferences and cultural events.

The Chief Minister accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong submitted a memorandum to the union minister requesting for an additional sanction of Rs 23 crore under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR).

The additional funds will be the component for infrastructure requirements in the construction of the SICPAC.

The project was funded under NLCPR at a cost of Rs 151.33 crore but more funds are needed for high-quality audio-visual equipment. The state government had also requested a sanction of Rs 22.85 crore from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the North Eastern Council. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has sanctioned an amount of Rs 12.85 crore while the NEC has agreed to provide Rs 10 crore for the same.

Sangma also discussed issues related to sanctions for the construction of the ‘Rongjeng Mangsang A’dokgre road’, including a ‘bridge over River Ildek’ under the Ministry.

Speaking on the importance of the project, the Chief Minister said, “This is a strategic road of the State especially for the Garo Hills region that will provide the much-needed connectivity to a large number of villages in the area”.

The chief minister requested the DoNER Minister for his intervention in sanctioning the required amount to restart the construction work. He also apprised the Minister of the status of NLCPR, NESIDS and NEC projects in Meghalaya and sought his assistance in the sanctioning of ongoing projects in the state.

Piggery project

In another development, India’s largest piggery mission worth Rs 209 crore, was launched in Meghalaya by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary in presence of the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma here on Thursday.

The project funded by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) is expected to make the hill state self sufficient in pork production.

The mega project will also reduce out-of-state pork import burden by nearly Rs 150 crore annually and improve the incomes of over 35,000 households.

As many as 5,000 unemployed youth will get a livelihood through this project, Conrad said. This would also provide a regular source of income to members of 300 PACCS (Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies), he added.

The Union Minister handed over a cheque of the first instalment of Rs 52.36 crore for the project to the chief minister. By extending Rs 200 crore as low-interest loans, the Piggery Mission will create and augment over 20,000 enterprises in the piggery sector.

“With interventions across the value chain, the Mission will provide a holistic overhaul of the sector. It will also open up more opportunities for export and food processing in the state,” Sangma added.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong was also present at the function.