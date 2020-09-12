4 deaths, 151 new cases

SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Friday recorded its biggest single-day COVID-19 casualty with four deaths in the past 24 hours. 151 new cases were also detected in the intervening period.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that a 21-year-old youth from Jaintia Hills, who was admitted to NEIGRIHMS on September 10 with meningitis, died the same evening. The cause of death was Type-I respiratory failure with COVID pneumonia sepsis.

Khin Singh (46) from Happy Valley was the second casualty. He was admitted to NEIGRIHMS on August 22 with cough and respiratory distress. He passed away on Thursday at 10 pm.

Ram Mela Durga Prasad Rao (45) from Andhra Pradesh was admitted in Shillong Civil Hospital on September 4 with complaints of breathlessness and co-morbodities. He died on Thursday at 10.45 pm.

On Friday morning, a 45-year-old female patient from Mawbah, identified as Saraswati Paul, passed away. She was admitted to Nazareth Hospital on September 4 with complaints of fever cough and respiratory issues.

Reacting to the growing number of COVID-related deaths in the state, Dr War said people go to the hospital in a critical stage.

He added that delay in reporting to the Hospital, leads to severity in co-morbidities and the case becomes severe if they are infected with COVID-19.

He recalled that in the case of the death of a COVID patient from Laban, the family was taking recourse to herbal treatment.

He said that the department would lay stress on patients with co-morbidities.

On Friday, the active cases in the state touched 1534 with 151 new detections.

East Khasi Hills recorded 98 cases while East Jaintia Hills reported 27 cases. 3 cases each were reported in North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills while 17 cases were reported from West Garo Hills. 1 case was detected in West Jaintia Hills while 2 cases were detected in West Khasi Hills.

47 people recovered on Friday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1889.

Out of 1,09,580 samples sent for testing, 1,04,937 were negative while results of 1134 samples are awaited.

Over 35,000 people have returned back to the state so far.