Keating Road sealed after 32 people test positive

SHILLONG: The entire Keating Road area was declared as containment zone after 32 persons were detected positive for COVID on Friday.

All but one are residents of a slum where all the houses had multiple positive cases after a random test was conducted by health officials.

Before the area was sealed off for public movement and normal trading activities, local MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh accompanied by health officials toured the locality and took stock of the situation.

“The situation is grim and we have become the Dharavi of Shillong”, Keating Road welfare association secretary JL Das said.

Statements of 36 wedding

attendees recorded

Thirty-six members of the wedding group from Greenwood Resort, Khanapara have appeared before the police stations for recording their statements.

East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger informed that during the course of investigation, notices were served on 36 ‘accused persons’ except two juveniles who are relatives of the bride and the groom and one resident of Karbi Anglong, Assam. “No arrests have been made since maximum punishment for all the offences are punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 years,” the SP said.

Earlier in July, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner had filed an FIR against 35 people who had travelled to Khanapara on June 26 for a marriage ceremony that took place at Green Wood Resort on June 27 in 11 vehicles, whereas passes were obtained only for five vehicles with single occupancy each.

On June 28, the 35 people returned back to Shillong following which a reception was held on July 2 at the residence of the bride and no permission was obtained from the office of the District Administration for the same, the SP informed.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner field FIRs against four more people who were found to have attended the marriage party.