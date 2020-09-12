BSF jawans take lead in plasma donation

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force Meghalaya Frontier, which was recently subjected to widespread criticism for reporting a large number of COVID-19 infections among its personnel, has now stood up to lend a helping hand to the state’s fight against the pandemic.

The BSF’s Umpling campus, which was declared a containment zone following detection of multiple cases of COVID, has now turned into a place of hope with as many as 90 per cent of its personnel recovering from the virus.

Dr Wilson Kasomhung of the BSF Composite Hospital, Umpling, on Friday informed that over 400 of their personnel have volunteered to donate their plasma which could be vital in treatment of active COVID-19 patients.

Admitting that the war against COVID-19 has been difficult, Dr Wilson said that the BSF has now gained experience and is ready to deal with the pandemic in a better way.

In line with this, a plasma donation camp was held at the BSF campus where samples of over 60 BSF personnel were collected by medical technicians from NEIGRIHMS.

Meanwhile, NEIGRIHMS Director P Bhattacharya informed that they had collected the plasma samples to check the antibody levels after which the samples

would be kept at the upcoming plasma bank.

Meanwhile, BSF Commandant (Dawki Sector) SR Khan, who has recovered from COVID-19, said that their job was to serve the nation and they wanted to make the most of any opportunity.

“The nation is at war with COVID-19 and we want to help in whichever way possible and that is why we are donating our plasma to those who need them,” Khan said.