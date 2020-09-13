Hek wants party bosses to call the shots on Cabinet rejig

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: At a time when BJP MLAs — AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai — are awaiting a direction from the party central leadership on the issue of Cabinet reshuffle, the incumbent minister has asserted that it is the people and the party who will judge his performance as a minister in the last two and half years.

With the MDA Government completing two and half years in office, speculations are rife over a possible change in the Cabinet with Shullai replacing Hek.

Hek made it clear that Cabinet reshuffle was the prerogative of the chief minister and the party high command and he would abide by the decision of the central leadership.

Asked to rate his performance in the last two and half years, Hek said, “I don’t judge myself. Let the people and party judge my performance.”