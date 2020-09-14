Assam Guv tells BTC admin. to work for all communities

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi during his one-day visit to Kokrajhar on Monday held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other senior officers of different departments and called upon the officers to work with the spirit of ‘Team BTAD’ and pursue a ‘common cause’ to boost the welfare of the people. He also asked them to work unrelentingly to meet the targets of the implementation of the government schemes.

The Governor said in view of inherent diversities in BTAD areas where people belonging to different ethnicities and communities have different problems and different requirements, it has become highly essential for the BTC functionaries to work on a ‘common cause’ that is welfare to all sections of the people.

He also asked Administrator BTC Rajesh Prasad and Principal Secretary BTC Siddharth Singh to steer the BTC administration in a way to fulfil the basic needs of the people.

During the meeting the Governor took stock of the projects being implemented under Public Works Department both road and building.

The Governor also took stock of the plantation project called ‘Hariyali’ which he launched on the occasion of the World Environment Day on 5 June under which a target was set for planting 40 lakh saplings in the BTAD.

Under the programme, 44.14 Lakh seedlings have been planted and distributed – thus achieving a target of 110.35 per cent and survival rate is 82.54 per cent. A total of 51 accused arrested in forest offences, 117 vehicles seized and 27 illegal saw mills seized.

Governor Prof.Mukhi reviewed the revenue related matters and the progress made so far in the direction. During the meeting it came to light that as on April 27,2020, not even a single revenue service was provided digitally. Dependence on manual records like Chitha, Jamabandi led to delays and harassment to public.

However, once the Governor took over the administration of the BTC, a mission mode campaign was taken up to complete digitization of all land records and till now digitization of land records of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri District(a total 2,37,493 pattas in 13(thirteen) Circles) have already been completed and Baksa District is expected to be completed by 20 September, 2020.

The Governor was informed that after COVID-19 Pandemic induced lockdown was lifted, migrants who returned to BTAD after April 27, 2020 have been benefitted by the schemes of the department.

Under MGNREGA 23.8 lakh man-days were created, benefitting 12,920 migrant labourers. Moreover, under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), 11,384 houses were completed. Besides, 272 houses were also completed in Tea Garden Areas.