BJP MP demands ‘strong’ population control Bill in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Monday demanded in the Upper House that a “strong” population control Bill be brought in this monsoon session of Parliament itself.

The BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh raised the demand during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

Yadav said that owing to the population explosion, India’s resources are being strained and development affected. He claimed that the “nation is getting into serious trouble”. He also blamed the rising population for joblessness and malnutrition.

This comes soon after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Agarwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce the Population Control Bill in this session of the Parliament.

Recently, in a letter addressed to Modi, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP said the “population explosion” needs to be checked, and the only way to make India ‘Atma Nirbhar’ or self-reliant is to introduce the population control law.

“Everyone wants the population control law… be Hindu or Muslim. This law will eliminate most of the country’s problems. China (the world’s most populous country) will soon be left behind by the rate at which the population in India is increasing,” Agarwal had told IANS.