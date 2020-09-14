Tested Positive in Delhi, Negative in Jaipur, MP Hanuman Beniwal shares report

NEW DELHI: In the COVID-19 tests conducted earlier in the day today before the beginning of the Monsoon session in Parliament, Nagaur’s MP, Hanuman Beniwal was one of the 17 that tested positive.

The MP from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party later shared contradictory reports as he tested negative in Jaipur. Sharing details of medical results on his twitter, he wrote “I am sharing both the reports with you, which report should be considered correct?” in Hindi.

At the outset of the Monsoon session, all members of parliament were made to take mandatory tests for COVID-19, wherein a negative report was made mandatory for MPs to attend the session.

India is currently reporting record high figures of fresh cases daily and is second worst-hit country in the world with a total count past the 48-lakh mark.