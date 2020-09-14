James’ RT-PCR result positive

SHILLONG: Power Minister, James Sangma who was tested positive for COVID-19 through Rapid Antigen Test at the Imphal Airport on Saturday was confirmed positive for the virus through the RT-PCR conducted here on Sunday.

The sample for the RT-PCR was taken on Sunday morning after Sangma reached the capital city from Manipur via Assam.

Health Minister, AL Hek confirmed that the RT-PCR test was positive for COVID-19 and added that the minister was under home quarantine.

As per protocol, he will have to complete 10 days’ quarantine, Hek said.

Other members of the NPP delegation, including Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, had tested negative in Imphal on Saturday.

James had gone to Imphal along with his younger brother, Conrad, to inaugurate the NPP state unit office at Imphal.

James is the first minister and the second MLA of the state to test positive.

Phulbari legislator, SG Esmatur Mominin had tested positive last week.

120 new cases

Meghalaya on Sunday reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 besides one more COVID death.

East Khasi Hills district now has over 1,000 active cases.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that out of the new cases, 96 were detected in East Khasi Hills while East Jaintia Hills reported two cases. Ri Bhoi reported nine cases while West Garo Hills reported 13 new cases.

70-year-old Peter Kharkongor of Wahthapbru locality became the 26th COVID casualty on Sunday morning. ( He was found positive through Rapid Antigen testing and was declared brought dead to Nazareth Hospital on Sunday.

The total active cases stands at 1634 out of which East Khasi Hills has 1059 (Armed Forces/Para Military Forces- 215, others- 833).

West Khasi Hills has 14 cases, South West Khasi Hills- 5, Ri Bhoi- 137 cases (Armed Forces/Para Military Forces 49, Others 88), West Jaintia Hills- 13, East Jaintia Hills- 148, West Garo Hills- 201, South West Garo Hills- 8, South Garo Hills- 20, East Garo Hills- 17 and North Garo Hills- 12.

55 people recovered on Sunday taking the total in the state to 2075.