Power min suffers bruises in road mishap

SHILLONG: Power Minister, James Sangma who was tested positive for COVID-19 in Imphal on Saturday, met with an accident on the way to Shillong in Nagaon on early Sunday morning.

Sources said that the minister sustained minor bruises in his legs, while four police officials who were inside the pilot vehicle were injured. The cops were sent to Civil Hospital, Nagaon for medical assistance whereas, the minister was escorted to his official residence here.

Police said that while the pilot vehicle had capsized, the vehicle of the minister was also damaged. It was not clear how the mishap occurred.