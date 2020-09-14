Kharlukhi takes oath as RS member from Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: The newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya, Dr W R Kharlukhi today took oath of office. The Chief Miniser of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma congratulated the new Rajya Sabha MP from the state

“Dr. W. R. Kharlukhi took his oath as newly-elected Member of #RajyaSabha from #Meghalaya today. I congratulate him on his new role and wish him all the best as he represents our State in the Upper House. #ParliamentMonsoonSession ,” tweeted the Chief Minister Sangma.