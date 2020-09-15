Kharlukhi takes oath as RS member

NEW DELHI: Dr Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi Meghalaya NPP president and media man Ajit Kumar Bhuyan from Assam on Monday took oath as Members of the Rajya Sabha.

Immediately after taking the oath, Kharlukhi took part in the election of combined NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh who was re-elected as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. Harivansh of JD (U) was pitted against RJD MP Manoj Jha, who was the Opposition’s joint candidate.

Kharlukhi being from NDA voted for the ruling alliance candidates.

Dressed in a half jacket and masked he took oath in English. Later, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulated Kharlukhi.

Among others veteran Jharkhand leader Shibu Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jaiprakash Nishad of BJP from Uttar Pradesh, AITC’s Arpita Ghosh and Dinesh Trivedi of West Bengal who was elected recently to the Rajya Sabha were administered oath by the Chairman Venkiah Naidu.

The proceedings began by paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and for sitting members Beni Prasad Verma, MP Veerendra Kumar, Amar Singh, and for ex-members who passed away recently.

The monsoon session of parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 17 MPs were detected positive after mandatory tests were conducted at parliament entrance.

The session is slated to conclude on October 1.