NPP chief accuses BJP of ‘publicity stunt’ on scams

SHILLONG: NPP State president WR Kharlukhi has dismissed BJP’s insistence on CBI probe into alleged corruption in JHADC and GHADC saying it was a publicity stunt. He said on Monday that the NPP would have been open to the idea of a CBI inquiry had the BJP raised the issue through a “proper procedure”.

“If they had come through proper procedure, who would not have been open for CBI inquiry. Who likes corruption? No body likes corruption,” Kharlukhi told The Shillong Times over the phone from New Delhi on Monday.

The BJP, a junior partner in the MDA, is hell-bent on asking for a CBI inquiry after it alleged corruption worth crores in the two councils.

Reiterating that the BJP should have brought the matter through procedure in the MDA before going to the media, he said that if the BJP was serious about the matter, they would have brought the matter in the MDA.

He also termed the entire move of BJP as a way of trying to get political publicity.

On the statement of BJP leader, Bernard Marak who accused Kharlukhi of supporting corruption, he made a loaded statement saying that he was in politics for a long time and even when he was a student leader, he never indulged in activities like extortion. “His statements are like pot calling the kettle black,” Kharlukhi remarked.

Hek for probe

In his first public response to the controversy, BJP’s lone cabinet minister AL Hek has decided to impress upon the state government to carry out a proper inquiry on the alleged misappropriation of the central funds in the two Autonomous District Councils.

Hek on Monday told reporters that he will raise the issue raised by the party. “These are serious allegations which need to be properly investigated,” Hek told reporters.

Asserting that he would write to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma to look into this matter since the party has come out with facts and figures while levying allegations of corruption, Hek said, “We cannot just remain mum on this issue. It is the duty of the government to find out if there is any truth on the allegations made by the State BJP”.

When asked if the BJP is firm on withdrawing support from the NPP-led MDA Government, he said that the State leadership would not be able take a final call and it was up to the central party leadership.

When asked about the ongoing name calling between BJP president, Ernest Mawrie and his NPP counterpart, Kharlukhi, he said that the war of words between the two party leaders should come to an end as it does not look good for the two leaders to continue with this.

To a question that BJP was unhappy since the party MDCs has not been made part of the Executive Committee in the JHADC, he said that he had already spoken to JHADC Chief Executive Member, Thombor Shiwat to induct the party MDC as an Executive Member. According to him, the JHADC CEM had assured that he will look into this matter.