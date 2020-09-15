Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

NEHU withholds NEHUTA’s Annual Grant

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, has withheld the NEHUTA’s Annual Grant (2018-19 and 2019-20) was as the teachers’ body had given a boycott call to the XXV Convocation held on November 28th, 2018.
The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has not submitted the list of members who had given the boycott call, despite several reminders, which is required by the University authorities before any decision can be taken regarding Annual Grant keeping in view NEHU statutes/rules, the University said in a statement.

