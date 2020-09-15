KSU says MLAs’ stand ‘unclear’

MAWKYRWAT: President of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Central Body, Lambokstarwell Marngar has expressed disappointment over the local MLAs not coming clear about their stand on Uranium mining issue in the state.

He questioned the MLAs whether they are leaders or followers.

“It is very unfortunate that the leaders are unclear about their stand in crucial matters. When we asked the public representatives regarding their stand on Uranium mining issue, they didn’t give a straight answer. They said that if the people are against it, they would oppose it too, and if people support the issue, they would follow in public’s footsteps,” Marngar said, during the oath administering ceremony to members of the new unit of the Union formed in South West Khasi Hills.

The Union constituted the KSU Mawlangwir Unit in South West Khasi Hills on Saturday. Marngar administered the oath to the leaders of the unit including Episcopal Lyndoh as president, Knightfordland Khardewsaw as vice president, Junebirth Lyngdoh as general secretary, Amskhembha Mawweiñ as asst. general secretary, Donbokelson Marwein as organising secretary, Sholman Thongni as education secretary, Kentondor Wanniang as finance secretary, besides other members.

The KSU president called upon the leaders and members of the new unit to keep a strong stand as the fight to protect the jaitbynriew is not an easy one.

Felicitation of students

On the other hand, aiming to boost students’ morale, the KSU Photjaud Rangthong Unit, South West Khasi Hills, said it will organise the ‘3rd Maitshaphrang Academic Award, 2020’ on October 31.

The Union, through the programme, will felicitate meritorious students, who cleared the SSLC and HSSLC examinations this year. General secretary of the Union, Shiningstar Lyngdoh, informed that the main objective of the programme is to encourage students and youths to work hard in their studies and strive for excellence so that they can bring laurels to their family and the jaitbynriew.

The Union has urged the students from Photjaud Rangthong, Mawthynrew-Mawlyngngad and Mawmerang villages, who scored 60 per cent and above in the SSLC and HSSLC, to submit their documents to the Union by October 25 and inform about scoring distinction marks in any of the subjects.