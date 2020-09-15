NEIGRIHMS nursing college to function by October

SHILLONG: The proposed nursing college at NEIGRIHMS is likely to be commissioned within this month.

NEIGRIHMS officiating Director, Dr P Bhattacharya on Monday said that the nursing college is likely to be made functional by October.

“We expect classes to begin once the building is handed over to us,” Dr Bhattacharya said while adding that furnitures and other materials have been ordered.

The intake capacity of the nursing college will be 100 students per batch.

The nursing college at NEIGRIHMS is one of the four projects being undertaken in the state to boost the health sector. Apart from the nursing college, a regional cancer centre, a medical college and a guest house are being constructed on the NEIGRIHMS premises.

A sum of Rs 364 crore is being spent on the projects which are likely to be completed in June-July next year.

The regional cancer centre would prove be a boon for Meghalaya and other neighbouring states in the region where cancer cases have been increasing at a rapid pace.