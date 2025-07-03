Govt offers Rs 10,000 each to hawkers for relocation

Not an eviction drive but an enforcement drive: Sniawbhalang Dhar

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 2: An under-fire state government on Wednesday announced that it would provide a shifting allowance of Rs 10,000 (Rs 2,000 per month for five months) each to the registered hawkers after they relocate to the designated places.

Announcing the same, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said all steps of the government (to relocate the registered hawkers) will be in accordance with the provisions of the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

“We are bound to implement the Act,” he said, noting that the government would await the High Court’s ruling on the matter on Thursday.

The government reiterated that the issue of hawkers’ relocation would be resolved amicably, stating that a collective decision was taken earlier in deference to an order of the High Court of Meghalaya to find a better place for them.

“I want my city and streets to be neat and clean. We should be living in discipline and that’s why, we are not throwing them out but relocating them to another location – MUDA parking lot (top floor) and Municipal Parking Lot,” Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who is also the Minister for Urban Affairs, told reporters.

He said the government took the decision on relocation after holding a series of meetings with the associations of hawkers. He said the government will do its job even as he clarified that it was not an eviction drive but an enforcement drive.

Asked about the government’s plans regarding the ground floor of MUDA parking space which was previously allocated to the hawkers, he said a decision on the matter will be made later.

July 22 is the deadline for relocation. Dhar was confident that the hawkers will abide by the decision on relocation. He warned that action will be taken against those who will refuse to relocate, stating that the government is following the court’s order.

Dhar said 760 hawkers out of the 1,400 identified by the government have the certificate of vending (CoV). He said the eviction drive will be carried out in a phase-wise manner.

Asked about those who do not possess CoV, he said the government will ensure that the local hawkers are not left to fend for themselves.

Meanwhile, Tynsong said it matters little whether it is a Provisional Town Vending Committee (PTVC) or a full-fledged Town Vending Committee as long as it is operational.

He pointed out that hawkers are a part of the PTVC that has already held several meetings and prepared a detailed plan for re-spacing and relocation.

“A blueprint has been already drawn up. Many hawkers were not eligible for CoV due to incomplete paperwork,” Tynsong said, adding that the PTVC continues to meet regularly.

He said the most recent meeting of the PTVC was meant to implement decisions taken earlier.

“Even the government feels it’s time we established a dedicated vending space across Shillong. All our efforts are in the interest of the hawkers,” Tynsong said, appealing to hawkers to cooperate.

He encouraged vendors to raise their concerns directly with the PTVC, assuring that all issues would be addressed.

“The government does not intend to evict them forcefully. We understand the importance of livelihoods,” he said, adding that the government does not want to victimise the hawkers and that the steps taken were for their welfare.

Referring to Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh’s statement, Tynsong said, “You will find the government seriously thinking about the interest of the hawkers.”

Tynsong confirmed that the eviction drive against unauthorised hawkers continued on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Shillong Municipal Board, along with district officials and police, carried out a joint operation at Khyndai Lad, targeting street vendors without valid documents.

During the inspection, several vendors protested the drive, accusing officials of using excessive force. They alleged that goods were confiscated without proper procedure and described the enforcement as misuse of authority. The vendors claimed that items such as clothing were seized unlawfully, violating their rights.

Meanwhile, North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum has extended support to the state government’s move to relocate street vendors and hawkers to designated vending zones.

Nongrum said vendors cause significant inconvenience, especially to pedestrians.

Acknowledging that many of them rely on roadside vending to earn their livelihood, he stressed that the government was taking responsibility of providing proper vending space for them.

Nongrum voiced strong dissatisfaction with the government for not consulting him before carrying out the eviction drive in Khyndai Lad, despite his position as the local MLA.

He also pointed out that none of the affected vendors have approached him with their grievances.