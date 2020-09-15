‘No decision taken to cancel Wangala Festival’

TURA: A recent report claiming the cancellation of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival 2020 that was scheduled for first week of November has been termed “misleading” by the Chairman and the Executive Committee of the festival who maintain that no final decision has been taken in this regard, so far.

“It was surprising to see news reports relating to the activities of 100 Drums Wangala Festival 2020 and the event being not held this year in sections of the press and in some social mediqa blogs. The news is misleading and not based on facts, and the same is being circulated by some unscrupulous persons with vested interests,” informed Mr Locksley Robinhood Ch Momin- Chairman of the 100 Drums Wangala Committee in a official statement to the media.

He also clarified that the festival committee has not authorized any individual or group of individuals to issue press releases in this regard.

Interestingly, one of the members of the 100 Drums and convenor of its publicity committee Ms S Alva B Sangma released a press statement via email to the media on September 9th announcing that this year’s 100 Drums Wangala Festival scheduled to take place from November 12 to 14th had been cancelled due to the Corona pandemic. That announcement, without the consent of the other members, appears to show either miscommunication or a rift amongst the committee members, many feel.

“While a decision is still to be taken on whether to hold or not to hold the festival, the committee members have unequivocally expressed the view that some basic rituals of the thanksgiving festival like the ‘RUGALA’ and ‘SASAT SOA” are to be observed as they form the essence of Wangala. A final decision will be taken at the next meeting,” clarified the Chairman of the festival.

He also pointed out that the biggest festival of the Jaintia tribe Beh Deinkhlam was successfully held in Jaintia Hills in July, this year.