India’s enemies shiver now because of ‘dhaakad’ government, says PM Modi in Haryana

Speaking at a rally in Haryana’s Ambala, PM Modi said “Haryana means ‘himmat’ (courage) and ‘haunsla’ (encouragement)”.

“I ate Haryana’s bread and ran a strong government. In the four phases of elections, the people of the country have defeated INDIA bloc,” PM Modi said at the public meeting, adding that the party workers of the opposition bloc are “absolutely hopeless”.

“Just like Haryana, Modi has run the government for 10 years in a ‘dhaakad’ manner. Today, when you see Rafale aircraft in the skies over Ambala, don’t you feel proud? I have come to seek your blessings for the next five years. Haryana is a state which has patriotism in its veins,” said PM Modi.

Voting for the 10 Parliamentary seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

“When there is a strong government in the country, the enemy thinks 100 times before doing anything. The strong government of Modi brought down the wall of Article 370. Kashmir is now moving on the path of development.”

PM Modi claimed that the Congress has done nothing for the farmers.

“They purchased crop worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore on MSP (minimum support price) in 10 years… Modi in 10 years bought Rs 20 lakh crore crop on MSP that is nearly three times,” he said.

Several BJP candidates, comprising Ambala’s Banto Kataria, Kurukshetra’s Naveen Jindal, and Karnal’s Manohar Lal Khattar, besides Chief Minister Nayab Saini and senior cabinet colleagues attended PM Modi’s election rally.

“Pakistan, which has been troubling India for the last 70 years and had bombs in its hands, now holds a begging bowl. The enemies shiver when there is a ‘dhaakad’ government,” PM Modi said.

“Could a weak government have changed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir? Remember the time when there was a Congress government (in the state) and brave mothers of Haryana used to be worried day and night. Today, it has been 10 years – all of that has stopped.

“Only 17 days remain for June 4 (the day of counting). Whatever tactics the INDIA bloc used for the country have all been defeated by the public in the four phases of the elections,” PM Modi added.

IANS