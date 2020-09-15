Pema Khandu tests positive for COVID19

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu has tested positive for COVID19 and have undergone self-isolation.

Announcing this in his twitter handle Khandu said, “I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP.”