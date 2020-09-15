Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Pema Khandu tests positive for COVID19

Covid-19News AlertREGIONAL
By From Our Correspondent
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. File image.

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu has tested positive for COVID19 and have undergone self-isolation.

Announcing this in his twitter handle Khandu said, “I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP.”

 

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.