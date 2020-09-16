COVID cases cross 4,000

SHILLONG: The steep rise in the COVID-19 graph in Meghalaya continued on Tuesday with 172 new cases and one more fatality, taking the confirmed tally past the 4000-mark.

DHS Dr Aman War said that 74 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 61 in East Jaintia Hills, 23 in Ri Bhoi, nine in West Garo Hills, two in South West Garo Hills and one each in North Garo Hills, South Garo hills and West Jaintia Hills, taking the active total to 1818.

The state also saw its 29th fatality from the virus after a 67-year-old resident of Jhalupara Cantonment died on Tuesday.

The patient with co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, was tested positive on September 12.

Another 39 persons recovered in the state on Tuesday, taking the number to 2190.