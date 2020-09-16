HSPDP MLAs differ on seat-sharing row

SHILLONG: PHE Minister and HSPDP MLA, Samlin Malngiang on Tuesday cleared the air on the seat sharing row saying that there was no formal agreement between him and party legislator, Renikton L. Tongkhar on the issue.

Tongkhar, however, contradicted the claim saying that there was indeed an agreement to the effect.

Speaking to media persons here, Samlin said, “Though there was no formal agreement he (Tongkhar) did come up to me after the swearing-in ceremony and requested me to give him a chance to occupy the chair after two and half years.”

According to Samlin, the then party president, Ardent M Basaiawmoit had asked him to accept the Cabinet berth since he had already been elected as an MDC in 2016.

“Incidentally, the former party president had resigned hours before I was sworn in as minister. We did not have any agreement on seat sharing since the party was without a president. We later elected an ad hoc president,” the PHE minister said.

Asked about the statement of ad hoc HSPDP president, KP Pangniang that the Cabinet berth would be shared by the two MLAs of the party, Samlin refused to comment saying that he would abide by the party decision. “I will agree to any decision taken by the party. My only condition is that I should not be asked to step down immediately. I want them to give me time to complete some unfinished business. I will like to remain in office for at least four more months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tongkhar, the HSPDP MLA from Mawkyrwat, said that he was ready to take up the responsibility as the minister once Malngiang vacates the chair.

“This is not a new issue. There was an agreement that I should be given an opportunity to become a minister after the MDA Government completes two and half years,” Tongkhar said.

He also hoped that his relationship with his party colleague would not be affected if the party asks him to step down from the chair.

“I don’t have any aspiration to head any other department. I would happy if Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma allows me to hold the same portfolios currently looked after by Malngiang,” Tongkhar said.