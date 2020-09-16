Durga Puja festivities in state to be lacklustre this year

SHILLONG: The disarrayed public life due to COVID-19 pandemic is going to tell heavily on holding of Durga Puja festival in Meghalaya this year. With barely five weeks to go, most of the organisers of the puja committees are yet to make the first move. For, there is uncertainty about the situation that would prevail a month later.

Although the administration has not made any statement about the new regulations likely to be imposed because of the extraordinary situation, indications are that Durga Puja this time is going to be lack-lustre and a pale shadow of the past.

The organising committees in anticipation of severe official restrictions and their inability to go on collection of donations and sponsorship, are mentally prepared to adapt to the situation.

While all community pujas are set to be held in all parts of the state, it is going to be more of religious rituals and almost next to nothing of the extravaganza normally associated with this traditional Hindu festival being held in Shillong for nearly 150 years.

The committees are awaiting a common minimum programme to be crafted by the Central Puja Committee in consultation with the administration.

Pending such a decision, the organisers have made up their minds not to tinker with the religious rituals associated with the festival. However, it is almost certain that the usual razzmatazz, the buzz and the fervour is going to be a casualty.

The usual huge sized beautifully created clay idols of the Goddess are out of reckoning for this year; instead most committees are going to settle for truncated sized idols which are easy to carry and low on cost.

Some committees are going to dispense with idols for cost cutting and instead decided to put an enlarged photo.

Since the collection of funds has become drastically affected, most committees have decided to curtail expenses on account of illumination, decoration and the festivity associated with the occasion.

Cultural shows, an integral part, is being given a miss this time. So also, there is likely to be heavy curtailment on account of distribution of prasad.

With likely official restrictions on assembly of large number of people, it is anticipated that movement of devotees will also get affected.

As COVID virus is not showing any sign of receding in a hurry, the devotees are unlikely to take chances to be on the streets and hopping from pandal to pandal.

The Puja festival is scheduled to be held from October 23 to 25.

Immersion will take place on October 26.