GSU demands safety for MeECL workers

TURA: Following the tragic incident in which an MeECL lineman fell to his death while engaged in work to restore power at Nangalbibra of South Garo Hills, the GSU from Songsak in East Garo Hills has urged the department to provide proper safety equipment to the workers so that such incidents do not recur in the future.

57 year old Lathinson G Momin lost his life in the tragic accident earlier this week after falling from a tower while engaged in power restoration work. Momin, who hailed from Tapa Darenchi in North Garo Hills was due to retire next year.

The GSU on Friday alleged in a statement that Momin’s death was due to the negligence and added that the power department should not compromise the safety of its workers.

“Such accidents occur due to the negligence of the department. We often witnessed the electrical staff working without any protective equipment and climbing high towers without any safety belts. It is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in Garo Hills. The Government and the Electrical board should provide safety equipments like shockproof safety hand gloves, safety belts and harnesses etc, for the safety of those working in field,” it said.

The union while strongly condemning the alleged negligence has urged the government to provide ex gratia to the family members of the deceased. It also expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.