FKJGP Selsella reconstituted

TURA: After remaining defunct for almost four years, the FKJGP Selsella Circle was recently reconstituted by its parent body in Tura.

The new body was reconstituted with Anthony Ch Sangma as President, Salseng K Marak as Vice President, Silang B Marak as General Secretary, Lostone A Sangma as Assistant General Secretary, Artrish Ch marak as Additional General Secretary, Franzing Ch marak as Chief Organizer, Phanuel N Marak as Sports Secretary, Walish Ch Sangma as Cultural Secretary and Nonseng B Marak as Education Secretary besides 10 other executive members.