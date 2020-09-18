Meghalaya COVID update: 1976 active case, 89 new cases, 2437 recover

GUWAHATI: With detection of 89 new COVID19 positive cases, after recovery of 95 more patients, the number of active COVID19 cases in Meghalaya stands at 1976 while one more person died of the virus infection taking the death toll up to 32.

So far total 2437 persons have recovered from COVID19 in the state.

Out of the active cases, maximum number of 1369 patients are in East Khasi Hills district, 10 in West Khasi Hills, six in South West Khasi Hills, 129 in Ri Bhoi, eight in West Jaintia Hills, 279 in East Jaintia Hills, 134 in West Garo Hills, 15 in South West Garo Hills, 18 in South Garo Hills, five in East Garo Hills and three in North Garo Hills.