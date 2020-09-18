Technology based Unitarian Day observed amid pandemic

SHILLONG: The Unitarian Church celebrated its 133rd anniversary on Friday which is marked as Unitarian Day by making good use of technology to reach out to its brethren.

September 18 marks the foundation day of the Unitarian Church in the state and it is a spiritual occasion where the members of the church get together to observe Unitarian Day by conducting services, torch procession, feasts, concerts. Feasts and torch procession were not held this year due to the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, president of Unitarian in North East India (UNEI), Rev Derrick Pariat said, “Our spirit was not dampened as we have technological support. There was a live stream at 10:30 am and at 1:30 pm”.

This year marks a unique celebration as the services were conducted online in which a concert was also conducted online and said, “Everything is technology based”.

The theme of this year’s programme is “All people are God’s children”, and he said that the human race is one family and must fight together as one especially during this pandemic and cooperate with the government to combat the spread of COVID-19.

He informed that the COVID frontline warriors who were non-Unitarians were also felicitated on the occasion of Unitarian Day.

In the state, the foundation of the Unitarian Church was set by Hajom Kissor Singh along with three of his followers in the year 1887.

Pariat said that Singh is a very learned man who worked together with noted Khasi bard, U Babu Soso Tham in improving Khasi language.