School clarifies on attendance

SHILLONG: St Edmund’s Principal, Br. Solomon Morris, has clarified that only the students of Class 10 who need clarification from their teachers on certain topics are invited to come to school for classes, and that only with the written consent of their parents/guardians.

Clarifying further, Br Morris said that at any given time there will not be more than 12 students in a given class.

The maximum number of students present in a day would be 26 but they would be split into 3 classes or groups. This means that one class would have an average of 9 boys. Teachers have one class per day, per week. This is to ensure strict physical distancing, he said.

The way this works is that if a teacher teaches English, he/she comes on Day 1 and then comes the next week for the second class. The duration of a class is one hour with a break in between. Students will not be allowed to hang around. Parents will be given the option of picking up their children from the school premises. On some days, two classes will be held with separate timings to avoid a clash and to keep the numbers under control, the principal informed.