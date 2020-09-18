Schools to partially open from Sep 21 with strict protocols

SHILLONG: After remaining closed for over 6 months and after what can be called a trial-and-error online teaching pedagogy largely adapted to the needs of students and the competence of teachers, schools in the state are set to reopen partially from September 21 sans normal classes.

Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, on Thursday told reporters that as per the notification of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), schools across the country would remain closed till September 30 and after that, based on the directives of the Ministry, the state government would take the necessary call in this regard.

Rymbui, however, stated that from September 21, schools are to reopen to allow students of classes IX-XII to meet their respective teachers and clarify doubts on subjects they find difficult to tackle online.

The minister also made it clear that strict protocol of maintaining social distancing has to be adhered to and the school premises would also have to be sanitised.

It may be mentioned that schools in the state have been closed since March 20 this year after the pandemic brought the country to its knees, crippling everything including regular classes in schools and colleges.

Since then, different schools have resorted to online classes but internet connectivity and the inability of many parents to afford a smartphone has created a digital divide between the haves and have-nots.

As per the guidelines issued by the Education department on Thursday, regular classes and other activities for schools and colleges will remain suspended till September 30 and school will be permitted to open for activities such as teacher-student counselling, clearing doubts, sharing unit/ lesson plans, assignment etc.

The notification stated that all schools are to prepare a Continuous Learning Plan (CLP) to ensure that all students are learning even as the notification made it clear that online learning will be permitted and encouraged.

“All schools should develop a 50 per cent attendance schedule/roster duty of teaching and non-teaching staff,” the notification said, while adding that only students of Classes IX to XII are permitted to visit their school in areas outside the containment zone only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.

This will be subjected to the written consent of their parents or guardians.

Elementary school teachers are to attend school as per their roster duty chart for the compulsory transaction of daily/weekly lessons and submission of assignments/lesson plans/ worksheets/etc via online or through parental distribution at the school campus.

Schools have been asked to develop their individual micro plans relating to flexibility in school timing, scheduling of student visit and uniform code.

Schools are advised to ensure short duration visit of students and school buses, if utilised, will be exempted from the odd/ even rule.

As per the guidelines, the generic preventive measures are to be followed and physical distance of at least 6 feet has to be followed as far as feasible.

It also said that use of masks is to be made mandatory and prior to resumption of activities, all work area intended for teaching and demonstration shall be sanitised.

“Schools should display state helpline numbers and numbers of local health authorities to teachers, students and employees in case of any emergency and appropriate stock of personal protection items like masks, visors, sanitisers should be made available by the management to teachers and students,” the notification added.

The entrance to the schools should have mandatory sanitiser dispenser and thermal screening provisions whereas sharing of items like notebooks, pencils and water bottles among students have been barred by the government.

The notification also stated that regular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched places should be done while making it clear that parents will be solely responsible for students’ hygiene.

‘Digital Education the way forward’

Meanwhile, the education minister has reinforced the need for digital learning and urged all teachers to equip themselves with this new mode of virtual learning.

Inaugurating a webinar titled ‘Continuing Professional Development’ for teachers in the state Secretariat on Thursday, organised by Sankardev College, Rymbui said that in the last 6 months of the pandemic, different institutions and faculties have tried to innovate and ideate to reach out to students to ensure that they do not suffer.

Stating that the webinar is the need of the hour, Rymbui lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broad vision of stressing on digital connectivity since the time he became prime minister in 2014.

“Had there been no digital technology, the world would have suffered more,” Rymbui said, urging scholars and lecturers to equip themselves for the transformation from physical to digital classes.

Realising that digital learning is the way forward, the state government has come up with training programme for teachers on how to reach out to students through the virtual platform and many teachers are using this platform, Rymbui informed.

It may be mentioned that the Centre as well as the state government has come up with several apps to empower teachers.

Earlier, the Principal of the College, Dr Eureka FP Lyngdoh, said that even during the pandemic, it is the duty of the college to impart knowledge through the digital platform, adding that with the available technological means the college is endeavouring to connect with students. She said this was an opportunity for teachers to upgrade and upscale their technical expertise.

Rymbui earlier released a coffee table book titled Reflections, which is a compilation of students’ and teachers’ activities during the pandemic.