8 more die of COVID19 in Assam, toll mounts to 548

GUWAHATI: Eight more persons have died of COVID19 in Assam on Saturday taking the death toll due to the virus infection in the state up to 548 till now.

State Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet identified the deceased as Dipanjali Senapati (45) of Majuli, Kulendra Gohain (51) of Lakhimpur, Biren Hazarika (50) of Dibrugarh, Gunin Bharali (73) of Golaghat, Golapi Bharali (62) of Sivasagar, Rafikuddin Ahmed (70) of Kamrup,Md Ali (64) of Chirang and Aynal Hoque Miah (61) of Golaghat.