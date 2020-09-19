Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

8 more die of COVID19 in Assam, toll mounts to 548

By From Our Correspondent

 

GUWAHATI: Eight more persons have died of COVID19 in Assam on Saturday taking the death toll due to the virus infection in the state up to 548 till now.

State Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet identified the deceased as  Dipanjali Senapati (45) of Majuli, Kulendra Gohain (51) of Lakhimpur, Biren Hazarika (50) of Dibrugarh, Gunin Bharali (73) of Golaghat,  Golapi Bharali (62) of Sivasagar, Rafikuddin Ahmed (70) of Kamrup,Md Ali (64) of Chirang and Aynal Hoque Miah (61) of Golaghat.

