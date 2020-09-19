PM to address IIT Guwahati convocation

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address students as chief guest at the 22nd convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on September 22.

Union education minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, and Union minister of state for education, Sanjay Dhotre will be the guests of honour, while Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal will be the special guest at the virtual convocation.

“To celebrate the graduates’ accomplishments online through virtual mode, IIT-G has created a virtual reality-based award distribution system where one can experience an avatar of the recipient of the award collecting a medal from the director’s own avatar surrogating him, from the comfort of their homes,” a statement from IIT-G, informed.

The institute has also created a photo booth, with an option of different backgrounds for students to take pictures at selected locations on the campus.

Besides, the faculty and students of IIT-G have developed a tele-presence module for a virtual visit to the institute.