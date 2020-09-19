Shillong CBI probes into alleged coal syndicate in Assam

SHILLONG: A Central Bureau of Investigation team from Shillong is currently in Karimganj to probe the presence of an alleged coal syndicate and racket involving transportation of coal, boulders and betel nuts.

Sources informed The Shillong Times that the CBI team would go deep into the matter to find out whether politicians, bureaucrats and others are involved in the alleged coal syndicate.

It was also informed that the CBI started the inquiry after the Assam government decided to hand over the investigation of the Karimganj police case in the same matter once the involvement of senior bureaucrats and politicians of Assam surfaced during the investigation.

Subsequently, the Meghalaya Lokayukta also directed the CBI Shillong Branch to investigate the matter of illegal transportation of coal and betel nuts, etc., from Meghalaya to other neighbouring states as well as to Bangladesh based on a complaint filed by a border resident, Abhijit Basumatary against the Superintendent of Police, Khliehriat and others. However, the Meghalaya government was reluctant to ask the CBI to inquire into the matter.

Reacting to a query if the CBI got the approval of the state government, sources said the investigation agency has expanded the scope of the ongoing probe into the Karimganj coal racket and would be looking into the allegations made by Basumatary in his petition before the Meghalaya Lokayukta.

It is learnt that CBI so far has conducted its inquiry in Khliehriat and other parts of Jaintia Hills.

During the investigation, some officials of the Mining and Geology department have also been questioned.

Meghalaya Lokayukta chief, PK Musahary, earlier this year, had issued the order based on the complaint filed by Basumatary.

According to the order issued earlier, the petition spoke about the racket in the export and import of goods, particularly coal, betel nuts, boulders and others, which are being transported in violation of central and state laws.

The goods are ferried mostly from East Jaintia Hills through different points and check gates along the India-Bangladesh border, covering Barak Valley in Assam and Khliehriat, by a network set up by some businessmen in collusion with civil and police officials belonging to departments such as geology and mining, transport, supply and sales tax besides the central land customs department.

Allegedly, some officials of the concerned departments demand and take bribes to allow loaded trucks without necessary papers, including challans, to ply across the check-gates, thereby causing huge loss of revenue, estimated to be approximately Rs 1000 crore, to the state exchequer.