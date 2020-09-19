3 more deaths, 89 cases in state

SHILLONG: Meghalaya, which has been battered by continuous spike of over 100 cases on a daily basis for the greater part of this month, had some respite on Friday with 89 cases recorded on the day even as three more succumbed to the pandemic, taking the toll to 35.

With 95 recoveries, the number of recovered people was more than the new cases on Friday.

The number of active cases stands at 1976 while the number of recoveries has gone up to 2437.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that 14 cases were detected in East Jaintia Hills, 70 in East Khasi Hills, two in West Garo Hills and one each in Ri Bhoi, South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

44-year-old Jamuna Sunar from Pinewood quarters, was admitted at Nazareth Hospital on September 14 and passed away on September 15. Another woman, Anjali Baruah (60), from Laitumkhrah, was declared brought dead to Nazareth Hospital. A 50-year-old man with co-morbidities died at Tura Civil Hospital on Friday.