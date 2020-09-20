Barik Mall project on back burner

SHILLONG: The controversial shopping mall project at Barik PWD complex seems to be on the back burner, at least for now.

The state government is soft-pedalling on its plans of developing a shopping mall after public outcry against the move.

Sources said that the idea was that the project would be developed by the PWD as the land belongs to the department and it would be operated by Meghalaya Transport Corporation since PWD is not a revenue earning department and MTC had fair experience in managing market as they are operating the MTC bus stand in Police Bazar which has several shops. Sources confirmed that the idea was mooted to construct a shopping mall with green spaces and the PWD was to engage its own consultants. Stating that the process was on, sources however said that the ultimate decision on the project would rest at the highest level of the government. The cabinet minis-ters, who were behind the controversial project, had fallen mum after several opinion makers made their minds known.

Earlier, the Urban Affairs Dept had called for global tenders to develop the place but however, since land belongs to PWD, the Urban Affairs Department had to make way for PWD.

It was in November last year when the state government called for tenders for the heritage spot at Barik. The government made it a competitive bidding where three firms with the best concept and planning would win a monetary award.

This was the first ever project where government had set aside participation money of Rs 12 lakh.