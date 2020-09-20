UDP for deferring GHADC polls

SHILLONG: As BJP and Congress want Government to impose Administrators Rule in GHADC where elections are due, the United Democratic Party, General Secretary, Jemino Mawthoh on Saturday said that the issue as far as the GHADC elections are concerned should be looked through the political prism but objective reality about the COVID-19 situation should decide the issue.

Informing that the UDP is yet to discuss the issue as a party, Mawthoh however said,” You have to look at it from different aspects and take into consideration all the factors especially in this crisis situation and take a call”. “If it is alright with the government to go ahead with the elections why not? But if it is not than we need to stall it for sometime and see what is best that can be done,” he added.

Stating that the government knows what is best and what is to be done at this juncture, Mawthoh said the government should take all these things into consideration before taking a call on the matter.

It may be mentioned that two of the MDA coalition partners, the NCP and the BJP are against extension of the tenure of the GHADC and even if extended, they want the House to be put under Administrator Rule.

The District Council Affairs Minister, HM Dohling had earlier informed that the government may in all likelihood extend the term by another six months considering the prevailing COVID situation.