State breaches 2000 COVID cases

SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Saturday breached the mark of 2000 active cases with the state registering another 112 new infections taking the overall tally to 2038. For a change, there was no case of casualty.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that out of the new 112 cases, 87 cases (AF/PF22, Others -65) were reported in East Khasi Hills while one case was reported in East Jaintia Hills.

Four cases were reported in Ri Bhoi and a solitary case each were reported in South West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

West Garo Hills reported 18 cases ( AF/PF 11, Others -7)

Out of the new cases in East Khasi Hills on Saturday, 22 are Armed Forces/ Para-military forces, High risk contacts 34, Health worker-1,ILI-1, Sari Case-1, Barapathar cluster-2, Jhalupara cluster-4, Laban cluster-1, Police Bazar cluster-5 and Raj Bhawan cluster-16.

Out of 18 news in West Garo Hills, 11 were from Armed Forces/ Paramilitary forces, High Risk-4 and returnees-3 .

Out of the 2038 active cases, East Khasi Hills had 1433 cases while, East Jaintia Hills had 275 cases

West Garo Hills-141, whereas West Khasi Hills has 10 cases and South West Khasi Hills had six cases.

Ri Bhoi has 131 cases while West Jaintia Hills

reported nine cases, adding South West Garo Hills’ 16 cases

South Garo Hills had eight cases, East Garo Hills five and North Garo Hills had three active cases.

The death toll in the state right now stands at 36 as one person Artis Pyngrope, (68) resident of Madanryting, Shillong who was admitted in Dr H. Gordon Robert’s Hospital on September 13 passed away on Saturday morning at 3.24am.

He was Covid 19 positive and the cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Tract Infection with Septic Shock with Hypertension.

Meanwhile, 46 people also recovered on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to 2483.

So far, 131433 samples have been sent for testing out of which 126022 tested negative and results of 854 samples are awaited.