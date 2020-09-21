Cong MLA inspects border area

SHILLONG: Rajabala Congress MLA, Dr Azad Zaman inspected Quajani village and its adjoining areas bordering Assam which falls under his constituency.

During the inspection, he found that there are several places affected and eroded by the river Brahmaputra continuously.

Requesting the government to look into the matter seriously, he said, “It is going to be a great threat for everyone of us in the coming days if the issue remains unattended”.