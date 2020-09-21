Kamakhya temple reopening date not decided yet

GUWAHATI: The management of the ancient Kamakhya Temple has not yet decided to reopen the place of worship on September 24 next as has been circulated in the media.

The ancient temple located at Nilachal Hills in Guwahati has remained closed to visitors since March this year when the countrywide lockdown was imposed because of the pandemic. The management committee in a tweet dismissed reports about possibility of reopening of the temple from September 24 next.

The source informed that the district administration following a meeting with the temple management committees has provided a set of guidelines and dos and don’ts to b adhered to before opening the temple for devotees. “We are now trying to do the spade work as per the guidelines of the district administration before reopening of the temple for devotees. It will take some time to carry out all that have been suggested y the administration and the temple management will notify the exact date of reopening after that,: the temple source informed.

“No decision Regarding Re-Opening of KAMAKHYA DEVALAYA on the 24th of this month has been taken as yet. Discussions are going on. We will keep you updated!,” tweeted the management of Kamakhya Temple today.