Meghalaya PHE minister lays foundation of water supply scheme

NONGPOH: Meghalaya PHE Minister, Samlin Malngiang laid the foundation of Nongrim Jirang Combined Water Supply Scheme (NJCWSS) at Nongrim Jirang on Monday.

He said that the Government was committed to provide household water connection to 2.04 lakhs families within 2021-2022 from the centrally sponsored scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)

The foundation stone laying ceremony of NJCWSS which is being sanctioned under JJM at a cost of Rs. 6.80 crore, was also attended by Jirang MLA, Sosthenes Sohtun, local MDC, Victor Rani, Ri Bhoi DC, RM Kurbah and officials of the PHE Department beside the local populace at large. The scheme will benefit five villages under Nongrim Jirang area.