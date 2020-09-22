ED attaches Rs 200cr worth of Iqbal Mirchi’s property in Dubai

NEW DELHI: In a massive crackdown against the underworld, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached property worth Rs 200 crore in Dubai belonging to Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s late close aide Iqbal Mirchi in connection with a money laundering probe, officials said.

“We have attached about 15 properties of Mirchi and his family members, including in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai, to the tune of Rs 200 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” a senior ED official related to the probe told IANS.

The case pertains to Mirchi’s Mumbai properties, which have been called “proceeds of crime”. According to the officials, the financial probe agency had already identified Mirchi’s 30 properties in London, Dubai and Mumbai worth Rs 1,000 crore.

A criminal case was filed against Mirchi, his family members and others for alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of Ceejay House, Sahil Bungalow, Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge and Sea View at prime Worli locations in Mumbai.

In December last year, the ED attached properties worth Rs 600 crore.

The attached properties included commercial buildings — Ceejay House located at Worli and Arun Chambers in Tardeo area of Mumbai, worth Rs 76 crore.

It also attached properties worth Rs 500 crore, including Sahil Bungalow, Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge and Sea View at prime Worli locations and three commercial shops in Crawford market and five acre land in Lonawala.

The ED has already questioned former Union Minister and NCP leader Praful Patel, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, and several others in the case.

IANS