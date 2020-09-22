Containment order for Mendipathar market extended till Sunday

TURA: The containment zone restriction for Mendipathar market and its adjoining areas has been extended for five more days till Sunday after 17 new cases of Covid-19 were detected from the area till Tuesday.

Separate cases of the virus were detected on September 19, 21 and 22 and the containment order has been extended by the District Administration in an attempt to break the chain of transmission.

“During containment period, people of the area are asked to stay indoors without mixing with others. People from other places are also asked not to go to Mendipathar bazar area except medical staff, government employees and police on duty,” the administration tweeted from its official tweeter handle.

However, vehicles have been allowed to pass through without stopping in the market area.