Emmys 2020: Schitt’s Creek, Succession, Watchmen win big

Canadian family comedy, Schitt’s Creek, made history at the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards as it took home the majority of awards at the ceremony, which was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Cox’s Succession and the superhero series Watchmen also emerged big winners. Schitt’s Creek won nine awards, going on to break the Emmys record for most wins in a single season for a comedy.

It won the Best Comedy Series, with its stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy being named as the Best Comedy Actress and Actor respectively. Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy won the Best Supporting Actor and Actress trophies.

The comedy series is created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, and follows the wealthy Rose family, who are forced to move to a small motel after losing their fortune.

The show also won a trophy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, with the latter also winning outstanding writing for the finale episode Happy Ending.

“Our show, at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something we need more of now than we’ve ever needed before,” said Dan Levy as he accepted the prize, reports a website.

Succession, which follows the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father (essayed by Cox) begins to step back from his media and entertainment conglomerate, took home the top award — Best Drama Series as well as Best Actor for Jeremy Strong.

The series also won awards in the Drama categories for Best Writing and Best Directing during the virtual ceremony. (IANS)