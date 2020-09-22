Zendaya makes history as youngest drama-actress winner

Actor Zendaya created history at the 72nd Emmy Awards by becoming the youngest winner of the best lead actress in a drama trophy for her unsettling performance in HBO series “Euphoria .

The 24-year-old actor’s win over seasoned performers Olivia Colman ( The Crown ), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Laura Linney ( Ozark ), Sandra Oh ( Killing Eve ) and Jodie Comer ( Killing Eve ), was one of the biggest surprises of the ceremony.

Euphoria featured Zendaya as high-schooler Rue Bennett struggling with substance abuse.

I want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category. I admire you all so much. This is pretty crazy. I don’t really cry. Thank you, HBO, and A24 for all your support. Thank you to my family and my team, Zendaya said. (PTI)