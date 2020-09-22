IIT-G community should facilitate fast development in NE: Modi

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the students and faculties of Guwahati-IIT to strive for innovative technology to facilitate fast-track development of the ‘potent and resourceful’ North-eastern region of the country.

Addressing the convocation of the IIT-Guwahati virtually, the Prime Minister said that the resourceful North-eastern region of the country which has tremendous potential, is fraught with hurdles of various natural and industrial disasters and calamities on its path of development and the community in IIT-Guwahati could do a lot towards mitigating and removing these barriers.

He also called upon IIT graduates to strive for becoming game changer in their chosen fields so that the entire IIT community as well as the country take pride in them.

“National Education Policy will establish India as an international education destination. Our high performing institutions will be encouraged to set up campuses abroad. IIT-Guwahati has to play a key role in this vision of beyond boundaries expansion,” PM Narendra Modi said while referring to the new National Education Policy during his convocation speech.