Tributes paid to Ardhendu Chaudhuri on death anniversary

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter
Chairman of Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Trust, Manas Chaudhuri (right) pays floral tributes at the statue of Ardhendu Chaudhuri on his death anniversary on Tuesday. ST photos: Sanjib

SHILLONG:  Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Trust here observed the 16th death anniversary for former legislator of the state and a social leader, Ardhendu Chaudhuri at a solemn function held adhering to COVID19 protocols, at Rilbong Community Hall in the city on Tuesday.

An Aahar volunteer (with red cap) is being felicitated at the function by the Editor of The Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim (right).

The death anniversary function was marked by floral tributes paid at the statue of the late leader, lighting of candles in his respect, felicitation of Aahar volunteers while Rotary Club, Shillong donated face masks in the programme.

