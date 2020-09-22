Tributes paid to Ardhendu Chaudhuri on death anniversary

SHILLONG: Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Trust here observed the 16th death anniversary for former legislator of the state and a social leader, Ardhendu Chaudhuri at a solemn function held adhering to COVID19 protocols, at Rilbong Community Hall in the city on Tuesday.

The death anniversary function was marked by floral tributes paid at the statue of the late leader, lighting of candles in his respect, felicitation of Aahar volunteers while Rotary Club, Shillong donated face masks in the programme.