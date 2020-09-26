BJP member quits EC, NPP holds sway

TURA: The lone BJP member in the NPP-led Executive Committee of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council has resigned from his post on Friday afternoon taking the saffron party one step closer to exit from an alliance that was cobbled together five years ago after the defeat of the ruling Congress in the council polls.

The resignation also brings into focus the ongoing tussle between the national party and the regional powerhouse in the state- NPP, over allegations of central fund misappropriation by the sitting MDCs.

The BJP MDC Bhupendra Hajong, representing Zikzak constituency in South West Garo Hills district, was the only candidate to win the council polls on a ticket of the saffron party. He has been in and out as an executive member for the past five years.

“It is true that the BJP MDC submitted his resignation from the EM position but strangely it was not addressed to the CEM but my office,” informed GHADC Chairman Denang T Sangma.

Sangma added that the BJP member has so far given no indication of staying or exiting from the alliance altogether. “His letter states resignation from EM position but no mention of leaving the alliance. We will wait and see,” stated the Chairman. Meanwhile, Chief Executive Member Dipul Marak downplayed the resignation of the BJP member stating that they still enjoyed a comfortable majority.

Speaking to The Shillong Times for the first time since the confrontation began with his alliance partner, the BJP, Marak said there was no cause for worry.

“As we speak our alliance has a majority of 21 MDCs which includes a nominated member as well as an opposition member Mark Goera Marak who joined us. Should the BJP MDC leave our alliance, even then, we are still in a majority of 20 members,” Dipul Marak confidently announced.

When pointed out the cause for differences between the BJP and NPP has been over allegations of funds misappropriation and demand for a probe the CEM replied, “We have never shied away from any probe. I have recently even spoken before a news channel that we welcome any investigation but it should be based on facts and figures, not on rumours and speculation.”

As the BJP sharpens its attacks on the NPP alliance and persuades its members in the council to back out of the alliance, it remains to be seen how the Conrad Sangma- led party neutralises any possible threat to its ruling in the oldest autonomous council in the region.