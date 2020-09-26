Places of worship to open from October 1

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has taken a decision to open places of worship in the state from October 1.

The decision was taken after finalisation of the SOPs with religious leaders under the banner Shillong All Faith Forum (SAFF).

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that the respective deputy commissioners have to ensure strict compliance to the guidelines and also regulate the activities to meet the social distancing norms in conformity with the local situation.

The SOPs were notified late Friday evening.