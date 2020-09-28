115-year-old woman Nokma passes away

TURA: One of the oldest Nokmas in Garo Hills, who lived to a ripe old age of over a century, passed away on Sunday.

Nokma of Sakalgre village, on the foothills of Nokrek Biosphere Reserve, Dewin G Momin, breathed her last on Sunday morning at her residence in Sakal A’duma.

Bearing witness to changes in society and the environment over the decades, she lived to the grand old age of 115 years, her family revealed.

Sakalgre is a renowned pollution free village whose citizens actively promote conservation and environmental tourism.

Despite the advent of modernisation, the villagers still practice the age old traditions and are active participants in the annual post-harvest 100-Drums Wangala Festival.